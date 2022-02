(WSVN) - Time to raise a glass — Friday is National Drink Wine Day.

The day is made to enjoy your favorite vintage of red and white wines.

Fermented grapes have been around for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion and relationships.

It has also been known to lower the risks of heart disease.

