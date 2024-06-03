(CNN) — Fresh cucumbers sold in 14 states, including Florida, have been recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.

Delray Beach-based Fresh Start Produce recalled the cucumbers, which shipped from May 17 through May 21. The cucumbers were sent to retail distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, the company said in its announcement. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

The recall comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found that a sample tested positive for salmonella. The US Food and Drug Administration is conducting more testing to see whether it’s related to an ongoing outbreak investigation.

Fresh Start Produce notified its customers that received recalled cucumbers directly from the company about the recall and requested that their own customers be notified of the recall. The cucumbers are “unlikely in the marketplace,” the company said, but customers can check with retailers to determine whether recalled cucumbers were sold there. Products should be discarded or returned to the store.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people will recover with treatment but should seek immediate attention from a health-care provider if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don’t improve after a few days or signs of dehydration. Children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill.

