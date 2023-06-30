French firefighter Jonathan Vero has shattered records and captivated audiences worldwide by becoming a human torch.

Vero’s extraordinary feat earned him not just one, but two Guinness World Records in a single run as he redefined the limits of human endurance.

Vero showcased his incredible abilities by accomplishing the fastest full-body burn without oxygen, completing a blistering 100-meter sprint in a mere 17 seconds.

New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen – 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France)



Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023

This remarkable achievement left spectators in awe as he emerged unscathed from the flames, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his craft.

But Vero didn’t stop there. He went on to achieve yet another milestone by setting the Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered during a full body burn without oxygen.

Astonishingly, he covered an awe-inspiring 272.25 meters, further solidifying his position as an unrivaled master of his trade.

While this may be the first time Vero has garnered international attention with his record-breaking accomplishments, he is no stranger to pushing the boundaries with fire.

Known for his jaw-dropping fire shows, Vero regularly captivates audiences with his mesmerizing fire juggling and fearless fire-eating performances. Through his skillful manipulation of flames, he has transformed the art form into a breathtaking spectacle that leaves spectators spellbound.

Vero’s daring and innovative approach to fire-related stunts has propelled him into the global spotlight, attracting millions of fans and followers on social media platforms. His ability to combine danger and artistry has earned him the admiration of both fellow performers and fire enthusiasts around the world.

