French billionaires pledge $340M to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (AP/WSVN) — French billionaires have pledged a hefty amount toward the Notre Dame Cathedral’s restoration efforts after a massive fire erupted Monday.

As the country woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman, Bernard Arnault, and his luxury goods group LVMH answered that call with a pledge of 200 million euros ($226 million).

A communique said that the Arnault family was “in solidarity with this national tragedy, and join in the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, a symbol of France, of its heritage and togetherness.”

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire father Francois Pinault also said they were immediately giving 100 million euros from their company, Artemis, to help finance repairs.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault said “this tragedy impacts all French people” and “everyone wants to restore life as quickly as possible to this jewel of our heritage.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged to rebuild the cathedral that he called “a part of us” and appealed for help to do so.

