(WSVN) - It’s almost 7-Eleven Day which means free Slurpees at the notorious convenience stores.

The gas station’s 95th birthday is on Monday, but the deals started Friday.

You can get a free small Slurpee through their rewards loyalty program.

Members can also snag a special Slurpee Day cup which can be filled up for only $1.

