(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is offering a deal you do not want to miss.

As a reward for voicing your choice on Tuesday, the chain is giving away one free original glazed donut to anyone who walks in no purchase necessary!

Then this Friday they’ll be offering veterans any free donut of their choice paired with a small coffee in honor of veterans day.

