(WSVN) - If you’re hungry and your name is Maria or Mary, you’re in luck.

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with any purchase all day Saturday.

Free medium sub with any purchase today, Dec. 14, IF your name is Maria or Mary! Details: https://t.co/nDsy6Xe5e6 🔥 — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) December 14, 2019

Those who want to take advantage of the deal must show a photo ID at the restaurant.

Orders made online or for delivery are not part of the deal.

To find a Firehouse Subs near you, click here.

