Fraternity suspended after video surfaces of dog drinking beer at party

A fraternity at a New York school has been suspended after a video surfaced showing a dog being forced to drink beer at a party.

Investigators say the dog’s owner is a 21-year-old senior at Hofstra Univeristy and a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

The video posted online Saturday showed one person putting a beer dispenser into the dog’s mouth while another man holds the dog up. The incident was said to have taken place at an off campus party.

“That dog had no choice, it didn’t say, ‘Hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat,’ so it’s wrong. On every level it’s wrong and just irrational thinking,” said Nassau County SPCA member Gary Rogers.

Officials said the owner of the King Charles Cavalier puppy was one of the two men in the video.

Hofstra University stated the fraternity’s chapter will remain suspended throughout the investigation.

The dog is currently being cared for by the SPCA.

