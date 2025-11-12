(WSVN) - She was sick of England’s dreary weather, so a winged traveler flew the coop for a more inviting seaside location.

Frankie was spotted living her life along a beach in northern France there over the weekend. Officials at Paradise Park, a wildlife refuge in in Cornwall, are pretty sure the feathered visitor is their missing flamingo.

Frankie escaped from a walled garden at the sanctuary earlier this month. She managed to fly away despite her clipped wings.

Migrating flamingos are not unusual at all. Back in 2023, Peaches was blown into Tampa Bay by Hurricane Idalia.

Conservationists were able to put a tracker on Peaches, and discovered months later that the salmon-hued adventurer landed all the way in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

