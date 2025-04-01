HYANNIS, Mass. (WSVN) — A fowl delivery kept a mail carrier on his toes in Massachusetts.

Wayne White parked his U.S. Postal Service truck to drop off a package Friday afternoon when he ran into some unexpected trouble — in the form of a feathered trio that made for a day on the job he won’t soon forget.

Suffice it to say, this was not the turkey trot White pictured when he signed up for the job a year ago.

“I’ve come close with dogs. I do a lot of stuff on Nantucket, so I see deer all the time, but this is my first time with turkeys,” he said.

Three turkeys accosted White on his postal route in Hyannis, located just over an hour away from Boston, and a Ring camera captured the entire confrontation.

From the moment he stepped out of his delivery truck, White could be heard yelling at the birds to get away.

But neither snow nor rain — or, apparently, turkeys — would stop this mailman from making his delivery.

White made his way to a house, using the package he was carrying for defense.

“Once I got out, they came after me; you saw me defending with the boxes and whatnot,” he said. “And then, when I get to the steps, it’s like, ‘OK, here we are. I gotta get back and make a run for it.'”

But the fearless flock refused to back down.

White said the turkeys wouldn’t give up, and they followed him as he made several stops.

“Every time I moved the truck, turkeys followed,” he said.

But he made it back to his truck and now has quite the story to tell.

“All day long, it’s been ‘gobble gobble’ texts and turkey texts, and I can’t imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like this year,” he said.

Those turkeys are still out in the neighborhood. White said says he’ll be sure to take precautions when he has to deliver to that area again.

