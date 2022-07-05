(WSVN) - Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired major John J. Duffy, all served time in the army.

These four Vietnam veterans will receive the Medal of Honor from President Biden, Tuesday.

They all heroically fought while wounded, or helped save fellow soldiers while under attack.

Staff Sergeant Kaneshiro will receive his medal posthumously.

