BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMBC) — At least four people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus slammed into a building in Blue Springs early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the corner of U.S. 40 Highway and Missouri 7 Highway around 6:45 a.m.

Video from a KMBC 9 News photographer at the scene shows the bus knocked a large hole into the back of a Comfort Dental location at that intersection.

According to a representative with the Blue Springs School District, the bus was carrying students from Blue Springs South High School at the time of the crash.

Blue Springs Police said the bus driver and three students were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

No word yet on what caused this crash. KMBC 9 News has reached out to Blue Springs Police for more information.

