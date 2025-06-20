FALL RIVER, Mass, (WSVN) — A feathered foulmouth in Massachusetts is turning heads and has gone viral. It’s not for his good looks.

Hendrix, a blue and gold macaw, is up for adoption at Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River.

Staff said he can be sweet, but his vocabulary is filled with explicit words, including f-bombs.

“What the [expletive],” he said on camera.

Chantelle Roger, who works at the shelter, said Hendrix is not just colorful — his language is, too.

“If you call him a pretty bird, he’ll say ‘thank you,’ He’ll say ‘good morning, baby.’ Other than the niceties, that’s as far as the niceties go,” said Roger. “We try not to react because we don’t want to encourage it, but there’s times we have to leave the room to laugh.”

After being surrendered due to malnutrition, Hendrix is now looking for a patient new home.

The shelter has received over 50 applications, all attracted by the bird’s unique personality.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.