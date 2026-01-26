FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A woman is recovering after two community members helped save her when she was found frozen outside a South Fort Worth food mart during this past week’s winter storm.

The woman, known by locals as Bobbi, often stays near Evans Food Mart. While many unhoused residents found shelter as temperatures dropped, she remained outside overnight.

Faris Hussain, a manager at the store, said another regular customer rushed in Thursday morning after spotting Bobbi on the ground.

“When I heard her name, it was one of my good customers, so I instantly was like, ‘Hey man, no no no, there’s no way. We gotta go help her right now,'” Hussain said.

Hussain ran outside and lifted her himself.

“She felt like a rock, as stiff as a rock,” he said. “I mean, it was, when I picked her up, her entire body was just, it was like, no matter which way you picked her up, her body was going to stay the same form.”

He carried her inside, where she slowly warmed up and began thanking the people around her. She told them she had been outside all night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed crews responded to Evans Food Mart between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and paramedics took her to a hospital.

Hussain said helping people in need is part of the store’s daily routine.

“I don’t really consider myself a hero or nothing, but we just, we do this on a daily for our community,” he said. “Doing it once in a while, it’s not going to cut it. That’s just, you know, we do it on a daily for our daily customers all the time, every time.”

Bobbi’s condition was unknown after being hospitalized. Hussain said he would share an update when he sees her again.

