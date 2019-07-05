Fort Lauderdale man airlifted after Bahamas shark attack

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas (WSVN) — Rescue crews airlifted a tourist from South Florida to the hospital after, officials said, he was attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of the Bahamas.

According to officials, the 32-year-old victim, who is reportedly from Fort Lauderdale, was snorkeling with two other American visitors off Nippers Beach in Great Guana Cay when he was bitten, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported him to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, then airlifted him to New Providence for further medical treatment.

This attack comes just a week after a 21-year-old woman from Southern California was killed after she was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island in the Bahamas while snorkeling with her family.

