FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ukrainian officials are pleading for more help, and a South Florida firefighter is answering the call as part of a humanitarian mission.

Matthew Johnson is a Fort Lauderdale first responder who has spent years risking his own life to save others. Next week, he and more than a dozen fire fighters are flying thousands of miles away and doing the same in Ukraine.

“These guys are very, very tired in all aspects, mentally and physically exhausted, and it’s nonstop over there,” said Johnson.

It’s called Project Joint Guardian, a non-profit made up of firefighters from around the world entering the war zone to help Ukrainian firefighters who are exhausted and in need of help and more supplies.

“There’s children that need help, there’s people that need help over there, and these guys and women have struggled with what’s going on in their backyards and are constantly putting on the coat, putting on the helmet,” said Johnson.

During the trip, Johnson and his team are taking 27 pallets with at least half a million dollars worth of equipment and first aid.

“Bunker gear, any kind of medical aid and also technical rescue equipment,” said Johnson.

It’s something Johnson and the non-profit will continue supporting, as long as help is needed.

“The brotherhood and relationship in the fire department is something that you just, there’s no borders, so to speak. It’s pretty much, it’s ingrained in you, and it doesn’t matter if it’s the United States, Canada, Ukraine, China, we’re all here for each other, at the end of the day,” said Johnson.

Johnson is still packing up and getting things together, Thursday. He plans to be on a plane and head to Ukraine sometime next week.

