ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Atlanta Friday due to a potential security threat involving a passenger.

Upon landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities had passengers raise their hands up as a safety precaution.

Video showed that an individual was removed from the plane by authorities.

The FBI later confirmed that there was no credible threat, and no charges were filled.

Passengers were later rebooked on another flight, and arrived safely to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

