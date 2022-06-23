(WSVN) - An infant’s death may be linked to the largest baby formula manufacturing plant in America.

The company, Abbott, is already tied to the nationwide shortage crisis.

The Food and Drug Administration launched a new investigation after reports stated that a baby died from consuming their product.

The FDA did not say if the baby ingested the recalled formula that triggered the shortage.

