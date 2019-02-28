Former teacher accused of having sex with student while other student watched

(WSVN) - An Arizona teacher has been arrested after she was accused of having sex with her 13-year-old student.

According to the Arizona Republic, 28-year-old Brittany Zamora was hit with multiple charges, including molesting a child and sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say it began when Zamora and her student began messaging over an online instruction app. Officials said from there, the relationship progressed and became inappropriate.

Officials said the two had sex multiple times in her classroom and her car. In one incident, officials said, the pair touched each other inappropriately while other students watched a video.

Zamora was ultimately arrested in March 2018 after a monitoring app on the student’s cellphone alerted his parents to illicit texts between the two.

The teen said their relationship began shortly before Christmas and she told him not to tell anyone. However, the teen confided in a friend.

At one point, Zamora and the victim even had sex in front of the friend, detectives said.

“It’s, like, weird how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and do stuff,” the friend said. “It’s just crazy. She’s not a good person.”

According to the Arizona Republic, the victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit against the school and Zamora’s husband, saying they knew about the abuse a month before the boy’s parents found out after three other students reported to the principal that they believed Zamora was in a relationship with another student.

The parents claim the principal simply told the students not to spread rumors.

Zamora has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She is set to make another court appearance in May.

She has since surrendered her state teaching certificate.

