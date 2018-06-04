Former shelter volunteer says pregnant pit bull was euthanized while in labor

AMARILLO, Texas (WSVN) — A Facebook post detailing the euthanization of a pregnant pit bull who was in labor has gone viral and is now causing outrage online.

According to Dacia Anderson, the incident took place in May, while she was volunteering with Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

Anderson said during a walk through of the facility, she came across a pregnant pit bull known only as “G7.” When she went into the dog’s kennel to take a photo, she noticed the canine had been surrendered by her owner the day before.

Anderson recalled that the dog was friendly, although she was a little scared and jumped on her for comfort.

The former volunteer later said that while she was working, she noticed the dog began giving birth to her puppies. She went to notify shelter personnel, who then took over.

When she inquired about the dog later on, Anderson said she was horrified to discover the dog and all of her puppies had been euthanized.

“Her last moments, while she lay dying, were spent still trying to clean her newly birthed puppies. Their words, not mine,” Anderson wrote on Facebook.

According to KAMR, Richard Havens, the director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, said the decision was unfortunate, but necessary to make.

“It’s unfortunate this had to happen, but it was the right call,” Havens said.

“The owner of the dog in question contacted 911 to state they had a vicious animal that was theirs,” Havens said. “We responded after hours, we took the animal into custody and then the following morning we ended up euthanizing it due to the nature of the call and the behaviors the animal exhibited.”

Since telling her story, Anderson’s post has picked up over 4,600 shares.

