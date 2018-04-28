Former New York attorney becomes notable Lego master builder

PARIS (WSVN) — A New York attorney completely switched careers to become one of the world’s eight Lego master builders.

Nathan Sawaya went from a high-powered attorney to a master Lego builder, and he’s built more than just a name for himself. “I wanted to do something that made me happy,” Sawaya said.

He left his job at a New York law firm when he was 32 to dedicate his life to Legos.

“I wasn’t happy as a lawyer, and creating art made me happy,” Sawaya said. “And using Lego bricks made the art very accessible, and so I just decided to leave the law firm behind and be a full-time artist, that plays with toys.”

Sawaya, who is now in his 40s, has showed off his work all over the world and has picked up high-profile fans over the years.

During his presidency, Barack Obama posed with one of Sawaya’s installations of monochrome life-size men sitting on park benches in Washington.

Bill Clinton has a sculpture in his office and Lady Gaga used one in a music video.

Imagine your very own, custom Lego sculpture, what creation would you ask for? Bill Clinton went for a Sawaya Globe pic.twitter.com/z15ezsnKB9 — Art of the Brick: DC (@ArtOfTheBrickDC) April 2, 2015

His latest constructions consist of a series of DC Comics superheroes.

Sawaya used more than 2 million individual Lego bricks to create 120 life-size Lego sculptures, including Batman and Wonder Woman.

“Well, I wanted to explore themes of good and evil. And I turned to the pages of comic books, where you really see heroes and villains play out the themes of good and evil, and it just made sense — let’s play with that on a bigger scale.”

Sawaya’s creations sell for five and six figure sums.

His critically acclaimed work has also been displayed at the Kennedy Center and the New York Public Library.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.