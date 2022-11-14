(WSVN) - A former South Florida football standout is among the victims killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

D’Sean Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep, was among the three killed in the Sunday night shooting.

In a news conference Monday, authorities said all three victims were members of the football team.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, has been taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt.

According to Perry’s bio page, he was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year. During his senior year at Gulliver, he recorded 89 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions en route to an 8-4 record and a playoff berth in 2018.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

