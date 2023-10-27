PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (WSVN) — Former Colombian soldier and squad leader German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, known as “Colonel Mike,” will be sentenced, Friday.

Rivera Garcia was extradited to the United States earlier this year and pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping and supporting resources resulting in the assassination of Haiti’s late President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

According to The Miami Herald, Rivera Garcia, who was part of the convoy that went to Moïse’s residence, entered his plea after being transferred from a Haitian prison.

The charges against him involve conspiracy and supporting a plot to kill Moïse. He now faces the possibility of a life sentence.

