MIAMI (WSVN) - A former U.S. Air Force member from Miami was sentenced to five years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a fellow service member while stationed at a U.S. air base in the United Kingdom in 2019, officials said.

James Loubeau, 37, was also ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison term, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of abusive sexual contact under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which allows prosecution of certain crimes committed overseas by individuals no longer subject to military court.

According to court documents, the assault occurred on May 4, 2019, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.

Loubeau and the victim met at a bar on base where the victim had several drinks. After being helped to bed by a friend, the victim awoke around 2:30 a.m. to find Loubeau on top of her. She immediately called two friends and reported being raped.

Surveillance footage later showed Loubeau leaving the victim’s room, and a medical exam confirmed injuries consistent with sexual assault. DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Loubeau was discharged from the Air Force in March 2020.

