(WSVN) - Clothing retailer Forever 21 has launched a new collection honoring the late famed Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The collection is titled The White Rose Collection, includes items for both men and women and features a variety of sizes.

The clothing features shirts, hoodies, pants, jewelry and more with Selena’s likeness or styled after her wardrobe.

To view the full catalog, click here.

