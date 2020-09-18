Forest Service: Firefighter died in California wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A firefighter died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest in California, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

The death occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the agency said in a news release.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release.

The El Dorado Fire broke out in southern California on Sept. 5 and has burned more than 19,000 acres (7,700 hectares), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It was about 66% contained.

