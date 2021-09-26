MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a Category 4 storm early Sunday, but forecasters said the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day or so as it churns far from land over the Atlantic Ocean.

Sam was centered about 880 miles (1,416 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands late Sunday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Hurricane Sam is expected to remain a powerful hurricane over the next 5 days. The system will approach Bermuda in the long run, hopefully turning east of the island. pic.twitter.com/tgv6G4c3Nh — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 26, 2021

Forecasters said Sam had maximum sustained winds around 150 mph (241 kph). Wind speeds were expected to vary in intensity over the next day or so, followed by some slow weakening.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect; however, swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.

