Forecasters monitoring 4 tropical disturbances in Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico

(WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas and slowly crawls west, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on four other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

The first disturbance is located about 300 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. At 80%, it has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of forming over the next five days.

It is currently moving generally northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic ocean.

The second disturbance is located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance has 60% chance of forming through the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of forming through the next five days.

This system is moving westward toward the coast of Mexico.

The third disturbance is located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. This system is slowly moving northward or north-northwestward, and forecasters have given it a low chance at 30% of forming through the next 48 hours, and a medium chance at 40% of forming through the next five days.

The final disturbance is a tropical wave that is forecasted to emerge over the Atlantic between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Though this disturbance currently has no chance of forming over the next 48 hours is still has a 40% chance of forming over the next five days.

This is the latest data on these disturbances as of 2 p.m., Monday.

