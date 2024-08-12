SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters on Monday issued a tropical storm warning for several islands in the northeast Caribbean as a disturbance approaches the region.

The warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts and St. Maarten.

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later Monday and then strengthen into a tropical storm as it nears the northeast Caribbean. It is then expected to become a hurricane early Thursday as it turns north toward Bermuda, with some forecasters warning it could strengthen into a major Category 3 storm.

The disturbance is slated to become Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters warned the system is expected to unleash floods and landslides.

Officials in the French Caribbean said the disturbance is expected to drench Guadeloupe on Monday and pass near St. Barts and St. Martin.

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is forecast to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday evening.

The disturbance is located about 435 miles (700 kilometers) east-southeast of Antigua. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving west at 26 mph (43 kph).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecasted 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

