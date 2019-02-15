Ford’s proposed smart-bed will make sure your partner does not take up too much space

Are you tired of your partner leaving you with only an inch of space on your bed? Well Ford may have just found a solution.

The company’s European branch has announced the “Lane-Keeping Bed.”

Ford said the “lane keeping” technology used in their vehicles inspired the bed, which uses pressure sensors to identify when someone has moved from their side of the bed and rotates the mattress with a conveyor belt to return them to where they should be.

Video of the product shows the mattress revolving to keep someone on their respective side of the bed.

The bed is just a prototype, and is a part of the company’s series of “Ford Interventions,” such as a noise-cancelling dog kennel.

It is unclear if the bed will be available for purchase anytime soon.

