Ford to unveil new Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday, says it’s ‘purely coincidental’

(WSVN) - Ford has announced plans to unveil its newest Bronco model on July 9, which happens to be the birthday of O.J. Simpson.

According to Fox News, the vehicle was supposed to be unveiled in Spring, but the unveiling was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company later announced on Twitter the return of the vehicle for July 9, 2020.

However, that date coincides with the birthday of O.J. Simpson.

Simpson made headlines in 1994 when he led police on a slow-speed chase in a Ford Bronco, following the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager, said the release date falling on Simpson’s birthday is “purely coincidental” and they plan on moving forward with the July 9th release date.

