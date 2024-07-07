(WSVN) - The Ford Motor Company has recalled more than 30,000 Mustangs.

The Mustangs recalled are from model years 2022 through 2023.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice, the problem is in a digital torque sensor that could unintentionally turn the wheel and increase crash risks.

Representatives with Ford said the auto manufacturer can fix the problem through a software update for free.

Affected owners will be sent notices in August.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox