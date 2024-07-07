(WSVN) - The Ford Motor Company has recalled more than 30,000 Mustangs.

The Mustangs recalled are from model years 2022 through 2023.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice, the problem is in a digital torque sensor that could unintentionally turn the wheel and increase crash risks.

Representatives with Ford said the auto manufacturer can fix the problem through a software update for free.

Affected owners will be sent notices in August.

