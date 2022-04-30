(WSVN) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for a parking problem with one of its SUVs.

The manufacturer this week recalled more than a quarter-million Ford Explorers because they can unexpectedly roll away while in park.

The recall includes several different types of Explorer SUVs made from 2020 through 2022.

Ford officials said there have been no reported injuries due to this error.

Affected owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

