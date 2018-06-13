Ford offering $100K for best idea to fix Miami’s bad traffic

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s no secret Miami has more than its fair share of traffic trouble. Think you have the best solution to fix it? Your idea could be worth $100,000.

Ford announced Wednesday that it has chosen Miami-Dade for its second “City of Tomorrow Challenge.” The program aims to collect complaints and suggestions from residents about how to solve the area’s traffic woes, the Miami Herald reports.

The city of Miami is the fifth-most congested in the U.S., according to a recent traffic study by the consulting firm Inrix. After more than a century of selling people vehicles, Ford’s vice president of city solutions John Kwant says the company now wants to figure out ways to move people more efficiently in order to cut down on that time in traffic.

“We strive to constantly improve how people move around the city and to understand how mobility has an impact on life, opportunity, and happiness in Miami-Dade County,” Ford’s website says. “New technology and mobility solutions have the potential to address the needs and realities of real people that move our community forward.”

Residents who want to participate can register on Ford’s website to propose their ideas. Submissions so far include expansion of the Metrorail, double-decker highways and more bike share options. The most promising proposal will get a $100,000 grant from Ford and co-sponsors AT&T, Dell and Microsoft.

Why Miami? Ford already announced back in February its plan to make Miami-Dade its new test bed for self-driving vehicles.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.