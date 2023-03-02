An American automaker applied for a patent to begin designs on a repossession system for people who do not make their car payments on time.

Ford Global Technologies filed a patent application on Aug. 20, 2021, and on Feb. 23, the patent was formally published but remains pending. The patent application describes new methods to repossess a vehicle.

The new system would let Ford vehicles drive themselves to repo lots if customers make late payments on their cars. Ford consumers would be disabled from features like GPS, air conditioning and the radio before the car drives itself to a tow garage.

The system would also have the ability to take vehicles to the junkyard if the value of the car is too low based on mileage and other factors.

Several Ford engineers took on the task of designing the new invention.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.