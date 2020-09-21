Foot Locker to turn stores into voter registration sites

Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction Transform More Than 2,000 Stores Into Registration Sites (Credit: Foot Locker)

(WSVN) - Foot Locker will soon be offering more than just shoes and athletic gear.

The athletic retailer announced they are partnering with Rock the Vote to offer voter registration services at their stores.

“Beginning next week, and aligning with “National Voter Registration Day” on Sept. 22, visitors to any U.S. retail location within the family of brands will have ‘one-click’ access to a digital hub,” Foot Locker wrote, “where they can check their voter registration status, register to vote, and sign-up for election reminders.”

CEO Richard Johnson says the plan is to “inspire and empower youth culture.”

National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan campaign that debuted in 2012.

According to its website, the organization has registered 3 million people.

