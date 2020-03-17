Foot Locker closing all stores through end of March

(WSVN) - Foot Locker Retail, Inc. will be closing all of its stores including Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs.

The stores are set to remain closed starting March 17 through March 31.

The company’s CEO, Richard Johnson, released a statement that read in part: “Based on the escalation of the pandemic, and after careful consideration, we have decided to close all stores in North America, effective March 17 through March 31. We will continue to monitor developments across the globe, and we will make decisions as needed.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.