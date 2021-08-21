COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Local donation drives are rounding up relief to send to Haiti, as people in the island nation struggle with even the most basic of necessities in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

7News cameras captured a busy scene at Food for the Poor’s warehouse in Coconut Creek, Saturday.

The nonprofit is gathering food and supplies to send to Haiti, one week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the area, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead and around 10,000 injured.

Two days later, they were hit by Tropical Storm Grace, making matters worse.

On Sunday, volunteers assembled relief kits and care packages at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral. They plan to ship the supplies this week.

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien, who is Haitian American, called for the community’s assistance to help Global Empowerment Mission’s Haiti relief efforts.

Juliens said those who would like to participate next weekend will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Meanwhile, the rescue mission in Haiti rolls on, as U.S. military assets continue to be deployed to the island to assist in the evacuation and relief efforts.

“The team has been working as fast as they can, nonstop around the clock,” said U.S. Southern Command Adm. Craig Faller. “Multiple helicopters from U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army, the Puerto Rican [National] Guard are out working hard, delivering that aid. We’ve got Navy ships off shore providing support. We have Air Force transport planes shuttling in supplies.”

Hundreds of Haitians have been rescued, and hundreds of others have been helped by the men and women of the armed forces.

“I know, if you’re on the ground in a remote village, help’s not coming fast enough, but help’s on the way, and a lot of people are working hard to ensure that we save lives,” said Faller.

Some 10,000 pounds of supplies have already been brought to the island by the U.S. government, and some of those supplies are coming from South Florida.

“We’re begging the community to come out here and support Haiti,” said Jisabelle Garcia-Pedroso, program manager for Food for the Poor.

The nonprofit is keeping its warehouse doors open, to collect much-needed supplies and help.

“Canned food, perishables, feminine hygiene products and baby items,” said Garcia-Pedroso.

“This is going to be a long-term effect, so even though we’ve sent a lot of food already, we’re needing this for the next three to six months,” said Mark Khouri, chief operating officer of Food for the Poor.

To make a donation to Food for the Poor’s Haiti relief efforts, click here.

For more information on how to volunteer to help Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts, call Juliens’ office at 305-622-8000, extension 2709.

