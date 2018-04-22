Food demonstration sets off sprinklers in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WSVN) — Customers at a Baltimore restaurant got a little more than they bargained for when a food demonstration went wrong.

James Hughes and some dinner guests were enjoying a nice meal at a Greek Restaurant when staff members brought out several platters of cheese.

Wanting to impress their customers, the waiters lit the platters on fire.

However, the flames got a little too close to the ceiling, setting off the sprinklers in the restaurant.

Hughes posted a video of the hilarious incident on Facebook, where it has since been watched thousands of times.

