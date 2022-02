(WSVN) - There will be some flower frustration this Valentine’s Day.

Experts say supply chain issues, weather and a global flower shortage are impacting florists.

The beloved red rose may become hard to find this year.

A glassware shortage is also causing a limited vase supply.

Those flower arrangements may cost more because of the issues.

