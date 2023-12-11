GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J. (WSVN) — A Florida woman is causing a stir in New Jersey as she faces accusations of swiping packages off people’s front porches and, most recently, allegedly endangering law enforcement officers during a traffic incident.

According to authorities, a New Jersey detective received a tip regarding a woman captured on home surveillance cameras over the weekend stealing freshly delivered packages. The suspect, identified as Ebony Gomez from Jacksonville, Florida, is believed to have targeted more than one community in the area.

“The officer pulled in, approached the vehicle to try to get the driver out of the vehicle, at that point she backed up and went forward, striking our officer, the officer went up onto the hood of the vehicle, then fell onto the pavement, and then the vehicle fled,” Gloucester Township Police Captain John Stollsteimer said.

The incident occurred as the detective attempted to apprehend Gomez, who had been reportedly stealing packages from residents’ doorsteps, Friday afternoon.

“While this is a non-violent crime, the potential is there for it to grow to somebody getting seriously hurt or killed if it goes from a porch pirate grabbing a box,” emphasized a law enforcement official.

Police managed to pull over the vehicle driven by Gomez around 2 p.m. when investigators said, they noticed children in the backseat who were improperly restrained.

Despite officers noticing a stolen New Jersey license plate, Gomez chose to evade law enforcement, initiating a brief pursuit.

During the encounter, officers approached Gomez’s vehicle, leading to a second attempt to flee. In this attempt, she reportedly struck an officer, prompting officials to make the decision not to pursue her further for safety reasons.

“There are a lot of concerns; there could be violence if someone is surprised. There could be several things that could happen as a result of this,” warned Bucks County State Representative Kristin Marcell.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search for Gomez continues as police intensify efforts to bring the alleged package thief to justice.

If anyone recognizes that woman, Gloucester Township police are asking they call the authorities at 856-228-4500.

