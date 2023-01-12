(WSVN) - Authorities said a CSX freight train was on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Sanford, located right outside Orlando when it came across a car that crashed on the tracks.

The wreckage left around 500 passengers stuck in South Carolina for several hours; they were forced to detour on the way to Central Florida.

Train tracks were blocked for more than 29 hours in the southern state.

Officials said they tried to warn the operator of the vehicle but it was too late; the train hit the vehicle causing 25 railcars to derail.

Crews worked all night to remove the passenger cars and repair the track.

Many drivers expressed annoyance at the traffic caused due to the accident.

“[This was] just a mess,” said one man.

Several streets that cross the track closed down.

“It took me an extra 30 minutes because I had to go the long way and the traffic is ridiculous. Like when I came in it was like three maybe four 18-wheelers like packed up,” said a woman.

A portion of a major highway in the city was also shut down for repairs.

“It’s kind of frustrating a little bit because I came this way thinking it would be a shortcut from the original way that I was going,” said another driver.

No injuries were reported.

