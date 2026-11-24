MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida Task Force was honored for its heroic work when a natural disaster struck Venezuela.

Earlier this summer, twin earthquakes rattled the South American country, sending Florida Task Force 2 into a rescue effort that became a symbol of hope for many Venezuelans stuck under rubble.

On Tuesday, the group received an award at Miami City Hall.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a former City of Miami Fire Chief and founder of Florida Task Force 2, presented the team with Congressional Recognition for their extraordinary service and heroic rescue efforts.

Gimenez name-checked several people who helped him, as chief, create Task Force 2.

Florida Task Force 2 was one of four teams from the United States that hopped on a plane and headed to Venezuela after the earthquakes on June 24. Teams from Mexico, Chile and Portugal joined them.

Officials recalled how the mission really put the task force members to the test.

“A gentleman who was 30 feet under rubble for eight days, working with other international teams, working with the team from Chile primarily. What a historic event,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia.

“Looking through that rubble while you saved Mr. Hill, but also looking around and seeing what you saw in Venezuela, which many described to me as a thousand Surfside [condo collapse],” said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

Gimenez said training in Miami helps these rescuers succeed in challenging missions around the world.

“Saving lives but also gaining the expertise so that if anything ever happened here, we would have the very best urban search and rescue team right here in Miami to help us,” he said.

The event recognized the heroism and selflessness of the brave team, who just years ago were on a shoestring budget.

“With borrowed equipment from the fire department and a lot of the men and women here, the early members of Task Force 2 that volunteered their time. I knew that because when I was a young firefighter in 1998, I was a member of Task Force 2 and I volunteered my time,” said Hevia.

Nowadays, they deploy on short notice when disaster strikes, using top-of-the-line equipment as part of a world-class team and doing incredible work across Florida and beyond.

Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado also recognized Gimenez’s dedication to public service.

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