MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly two weeks of being deployed North to support the victims of Hurricane Helene, South Florida’s Task Force teams are gearing up once again to assist areas in Hurricane Milton’s trajectory.

Florida Task Force 2 is ready for whatever Hurricane Milton has in store for Florida’s west coast.

The teams are specifically designed and trained to help in the aftermath of natural disasters, much of their task includes going into the hardest hit areas and helping communities with much needed supplies, performing welfare checks, search and rescues efforts, and clearing debris.

The teams have a variety of water gear and heavy machinery such as high-water vehicles, boats and even K-9s to assist them in their search-and-rescue efforts.

Many of them not getting much of a break after spending the last two weeks in areas like Steinhatchee helping in the aftermath of Helene. Some of the members were even deployed back in 2022 when Hurricane Ian made its path of destruction.

Now, it’s no easy feat, but these men, women, and canines are prepared to help during these difficult times and they have a plan of action.

“When the storm hits tonight into the west coast, we’ll have a small contingency, like a quick response force that will go down range coming in from the south and to the north behind it, so that we can get the proper manpower down range as quickly as possible and start providing those rescues,” said Christopher Diaz, Florida Task Force 2 leader.

“The second phase that will be a bigger group of individuals also the small fleet because the winds will still be up and going. We can take fleet till that subside somewhat. So that middle contingency will be going down range a few hours afterwards to back up where the first initials response group was, then tomorrow the heavy fleet because the tractor trailer will bring all the additional equipment,” said Christopher Diaz. “We don’t need that to get our operation running. We just need the manpower there right away with the boats, chainsaws things, so that we can get in and get access to those that are still trapped behind us.”

Typically the task force is comprised of 80 members, but this time they’ve increased staffing and are planning to bring 100 members this deployment, that includes doctors, rescue specialist, engineers, hazmat specialist, and more.

