MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly two weeks of being deployed north to support the victims of Hurricane Helene, South Florida’s Task Force teams are gearing up once again to assist areas in Hurricane Milton’s trajectory.

The Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 1 and 2 said they are ready for whatever Hurricane Milton has in store for Florida’s west coast.

On Wednesday, the group filled crates with supplies to transport it to the affected areas.

“We’re looking at a forecast that has this storm making landfall in a very heavily and densely populated area, that poses a lot of challenges,” said Christopher Diaz, Florida Task Force 2 leader.

The teams are specifically designed and trained to help in the aftermath of natural disasters. Much of their task includes going into the hardest hit areas and helping communities with much needed supplies, performing welfare checks, search and rescues efforts, and clearing debris.

“We’re the only two teams that can actually approach from the south, ourselves and Florida (Task Force) 2, so we will be able to get in behind the storm as soon as possible,” said Florida Task Force 1 member Wesley Lebron.

The teams have a variety of water gear and heavy machinery such as high-water vehicles, boats and even K-9s to assist them in their search-and-rescue efforts.

“We’re prepared to go out the door, follow the storm, and do the most amount of good in most devasted areas of Florida,” said Diaz.

It’s no easy feat, but these men, women, and canines are prepared to help during these difficult times and they have a plan of action.

Typically, the task force is comprised of 80 members, but this time, they’ve increased staffing and are planning to bring 100 members from 26 different agencies from across South Florida to this deployment, which includes doctors, rescue specialist, first responders, engineers, hazmat specialist, and others.

“We’re going to get something different thrown at us in every storm. Every storm is different. That’s what we’re trained to do, we’re trained to overcome those types of situations that arise whether it’s flooding, building collapse, wide-area search and rescue, helping with evacuations at times,” said Michael Pruitt, Information Officer for FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team.

The team will bring their combined decades of experience as well as specialized equipment and medical supplies.

Many of them not getting much of a break after spending the last two weeks in areas like Steinhatchee helping in the aftermath of Helene. Some of the members were even deployed back in 2022 when Hurricane Ian made its path of destruction. However, they said the life-saving work they do is what keeps them going.

“First off all these members are leaving their families behind and they’re putting themselves in harms way to go help somebody, but that’s what we do and they do it best. When you go into these situations and you go into these devasted areas, these people lost everything. It’s probably one of the worst moments of their lives,” said Diaz. “And if we can provide can provide some comfort, some solace, and do some good that’s what we’re prepared to do. Even if t’s to help them pick up the pieces, take them to safety, offer a helping hand. That’s what we’re here for.

Task Force 2 is equipped with enough supplies to be self-sufficient for the next two weeks. They are hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.