TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — In the battle against mosquitoes, University of South Florida biologist, Ryan Carney, has employed cutting-edge technology to track and monitor these disease-carrying pests.

Experts said malaria stands as one of the most significant health threats worldwide which emphasizes the urgent need to address the mosquito problem.

“For malaria in particular, that’s only spread by anopheles mosquitoes as far as human malaria is considered,” said Carney.

Recognizing the significant health risks posed by mosquitoes, Carney and his team have developed an innovative online tool called MosquitoDashboard.org.

“So it’s basically an online interactive dashboard that maps the mosquito data and photos that citizen scientists take using one of our three partner apps,” said Carney.

With mosquito-borne diseases resurfacing in Florida, this advanced tracking system aims to empower citizens and enhance public health efforts.

MosquitoDashboard.org provides a digital space where residents of any area can contribute to the surveillance and identification of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

By utilizing three partner apps, users can submit photos and geolocations of mosquitoes, whether dead, alive, or in their habitats. The system’s artificial intelligence technology then analyzes the images to determine the mosquito species.

“These apps really put the power in the hands of the public to not just be engaged but to make a difference in fighting malaria in their communities,” said Carney.

Carney cited the success of similar initiatives in other countries where the widespread promotion of the app led to a significant increase in reports and valuable data for surveillance campaigns.

“In the Netherlands, they had politicians and scientists go on the radio and TV and promote the use of the app and that led to a 1,000-fold increase, 25,000 reports and that was very useful for surveillance campaigns,” he said.

The implementation of MosquitoDashboard.org in Florida seeks to replicate this success and engage the local population. Carney emphasized the significance of public involvement in mosquito studies.

“People haven’t really been doing these sorts of studies in the U.S. because we eradicated malaria in 1951, and so it’s really important for us to have citizen scientists take these images and figure out where those mosquitoes are,” said Carney.

Experts estimate that mosquitoes are responsible for over 700,000 deaths worldwide each year.

The objective of this initiative is to generate a positive momentum that will not only contribute to the eradication of malaria but also serve as a model for other regions grappling with mosquito-borne diseases.

By harnessing the power of community, science and technology, Carney and his team strive to protect public health and create a safer outdoor environment for communities affected by these pesky insects.

