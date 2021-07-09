(WSVN) - Florida may be notorious for its rude drivers but a new study shows driving in the state is not as bad as it gets.

According to a study conducted by Bankrate, California takes the top spot with Nevada coming in second.

Florida made it to the third spot on the list followed by Oregon and then New Mexico.

The study looked at the data from other studies and analyzed general rudeness, poor driving patterns and habits.

The states with the least rude drivers included Vermont, Nebraska, Maine, Minnesota and Delaware.

