(WSVN) - Americans were on the move in 2021.

According to the United Van Lines National Movers study, some states saw an influx of people moving in.

The top five states Americans moved to in the study were:

Vermont South Dakota South Carolina West Virginia Florida

Many cited their decision to move was based on the pandemic and wanting to be closer to family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.