A Florida mother is remembering her son, who perished Wednesday while on a flight that collided with another aircraft.

Mikey Stovall was among the victims of the midair collision in Washington D.C. that claimed the lives of 67 people. He was on American Eagle Flight 53-42 in flight to Reagan National Airport near the capital when the catastrophe unfolded.

His mother, Christina Stovall, has expressed her grief, saying Mikey had gone on his annual hunting trip to Wichita, Kansas, for duck and pheasant hunting with friends.

“No matter what we ask, it’s not going to bring him back,” she said. “There were seven wonderful guys there. I mean, they were all just… Mikey, he did not have one enemy. If you see pictures of him, which I’m sure I’m going to post on there, I mean, he was the life of the party. He loved everybody.”

Around the time he should have landed, Christina texted her son, not expecting his trip to be his last.

“I knew what time he should have landed, 9:12, I text him. I said, Did you land yet? Didn’t hear anything. I said, Mikey, are you there? And I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “When I called, they verified that he was in fact on this flight by giving his name.”

That confirmation turned into hearing the most unimaginable news a parent could hear.

“They told the family members there were no survivors,” Christina said.

Mikey is survived by a wife and an 11-year-old son. Christina says his legacy will not fade, and if she’s listening, she wants him to know he was loved.

“We love him and miss him and are so proud of him,” she said.

Christina Stovall and her husband will travel to Virginia to be with other family members as they remember Mikey.

