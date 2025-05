(WSVN) - A Florida man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

The park service says the 47-year-old was hurt after he got too close to the animal.

The Cape Coral native only sustained only minor injuries and was treated by emergency medics.

